Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Escape Hunt stock remained flat at $GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 851,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £36.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.58. Escape Hunt has a 12-month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65).

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

