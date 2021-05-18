Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Trading Up 4.5%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 228,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 238,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.