Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.30.
SIA stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.86. 213,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -43.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$15.91.
In related news, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,742,219.15.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
