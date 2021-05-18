Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.30.

SIA stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.86. 213,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -43.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$15.91.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,742,219.15.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

