Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

SIA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.30.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.86. The company had a trading volume of 213,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.79. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

