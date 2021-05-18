Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.
SIA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.30.
Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.86. The company had a trading volume of 213,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.79. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45.
In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.