Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Up 8.9%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 1,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,182,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIFY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

