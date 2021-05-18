Signata Market Cap Reaches $4.72 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Signata has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $198,553.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $649.33 or 0.01489803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063931 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,372,383 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

