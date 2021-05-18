Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $246.45 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

