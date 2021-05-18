Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SLAB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.48. 5,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 414.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

