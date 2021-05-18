Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

