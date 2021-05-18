Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $368.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $268,465.23 and $368.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,807,158 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

