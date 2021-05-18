Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

