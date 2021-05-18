Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SRE stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.30 ($1.28). 1,999,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.04. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

