Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

LON SRE traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 98.30 ($1.28). 1,999,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,813. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.04. Sirius Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

