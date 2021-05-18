SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of SITE Centers worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SITE Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,599,624 shares of company stock worth $124,187,641. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITC stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

