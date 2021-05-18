SIX (SIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.55 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, SIX has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One SIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. SIX has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and $1.99 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIX Profile

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

