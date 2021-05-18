Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SKE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.50. The company had a trading volume of 284,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.95.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.