Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SKE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.50. The company had a trading volume of 284,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.95.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.