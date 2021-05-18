Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SKY stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.