Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

