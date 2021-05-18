Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

SWKS stock opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

