Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.61

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 143651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.54.

Several research firms recently commented on SOT.UN. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 198.81%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

