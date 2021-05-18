Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Albemarle by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Albemarle by 13,784.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after buying an additional 289,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.