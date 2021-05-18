smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,333.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $4,333.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00407461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00232638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $593.19 or 0.01391857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048119 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

