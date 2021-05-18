Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,497.15

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,497.15 ($19.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,533.39 ($20.03). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,516.50 ($19.81), with a volume of 1,647,943 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SN. Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,463.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,497.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

