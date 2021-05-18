Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.92

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.92 and last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 54011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

SMFKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.