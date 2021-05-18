Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $285.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.46.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.22. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

