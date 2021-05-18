SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Tops $22.73

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $22.73 or 0.00052584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $6.96 million and $377,732.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00096909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00235243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01383631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047135 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,036 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

