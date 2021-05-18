Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 126,095 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

SQM stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

