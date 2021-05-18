SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Insider Jason Bliss Sells 24,339 Shares

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 893,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

