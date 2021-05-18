Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solvay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Solvay alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 3,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.