Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

