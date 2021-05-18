Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.64

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $64.57, with a volume of 77415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

