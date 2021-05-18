S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas L. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPGI stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,799. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $397.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

