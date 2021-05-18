Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Up 3.1%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 55,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 66,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a market cap of C$88.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$66.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

