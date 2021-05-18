Sparkle Loyalty Price Reaches $0.0810 on Major Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 692.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $5,814.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 878.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00098398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $607.27 or 0.01457090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00118688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

