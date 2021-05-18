SparksPay Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $42,140.87 and approximately $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000109 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007879 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,952,071 coins and its circulating supply is 9,856,841 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

