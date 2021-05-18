SparksPay (SPK) Trading Up 86% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $46,871.48 and $182.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 86% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000105 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008207 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,948,447 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,295 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

