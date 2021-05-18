Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.69 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $44.90 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00096909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00235243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01383631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047135 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

