SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67.8% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 125,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

