SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. 143,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

