SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.86% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

