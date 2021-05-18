SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stake Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. CNB Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

