SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

