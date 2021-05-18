Spectrecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00080456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00086522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00341837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013351 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00040811 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

