Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.54% of Spectrum Brands worth $119,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,991,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

SPB opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.