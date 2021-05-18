Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $41,148.64 and approximately $5,721.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.59 or 0.00683830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

