Spiking Trading Down 91.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $721,388.47 and $286.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 91.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00097931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.01482061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00118693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00063253 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.