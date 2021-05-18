Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$42.00 at DA Davidson

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.36.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE:TOY traded up C$0.55 on Tuesday, hitting C$43.20. 68,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 49.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.60.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.