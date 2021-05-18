Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Raised to £114.20

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £101.23 ($132.25).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON:SPX traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during midday trading on Monday, reaching £120.55 ($157.50). 108,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 51.34. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,268 ($121.09) and a 12 month high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.