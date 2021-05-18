Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPXSF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$170.99 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $171.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.70.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

