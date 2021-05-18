Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.16

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.48. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 25,002 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

